iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Aspiriant LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $52,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.33. 2,534,784 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

