iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 101,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EEM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. 1,244,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,049,750. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.