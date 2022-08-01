iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,049,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

