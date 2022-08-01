iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $245.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

