iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,042 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

