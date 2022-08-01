iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 206,744 shares.The stock last traded at $64.82 and had previously closed at $65.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 153,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,834 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.