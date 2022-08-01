iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Down 32.8% in July

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
SOXX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $408.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.27. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.