iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Down 32.8% in July

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $408.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.27. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $2,063,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,475,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.