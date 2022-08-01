iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
