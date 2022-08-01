iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $101.59 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.81.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.