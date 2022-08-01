iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 7.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $118.23 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

