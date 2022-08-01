IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 800,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

