JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $22.39 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 81.41% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

