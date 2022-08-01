Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $741,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

MSBI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

