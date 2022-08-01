JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,718,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,136 shares of company stock valued at $588,703. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in JFrog by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. 14,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.48.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

