JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,370 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

