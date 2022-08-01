JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

