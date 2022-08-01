JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.