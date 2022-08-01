JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $85,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $24,833,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $4,165,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

