JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $96,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $73.99 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

