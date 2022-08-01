JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.99 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

