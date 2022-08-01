JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.22 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.