JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 3.4 %

ETR:HEI opened at €49.50 ($50.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €43.40 ($44.29) and a 1-year high of €76.92 ($78.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

