JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Price Target to 105.00

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 104.00 to 105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUBCY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Stock Up 7.1 %

Subsea 7 stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.