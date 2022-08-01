JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,350” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.41) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.00) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,106.67 ($49.48).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,901 ($47.00) on Thursday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,615.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,708.36. The company has a market capitalization of £89.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,986.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 46.82 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.42) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,969.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

