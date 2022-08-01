JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Stock Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 8.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,075,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 331,788 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,579,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $49.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.