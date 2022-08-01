JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 541 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 70,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $89.25. 1,060,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,411,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

