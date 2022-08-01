JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,303,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 220,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.98. 190,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,204. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

