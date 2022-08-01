Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in July

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

