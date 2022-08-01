Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during trading hours on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

See Also

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

