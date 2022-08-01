Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases £125,000 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($150,602.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

LON JUP opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.51) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.41 ($3.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £693.54 million and a P/E ratio of 464.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.05.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Jupiter Fund Management

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JUP shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 182.50 ($2.20).

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.