Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases £125,000 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($150,602.41).
LON JUP opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.51) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.41 ($3.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £693.54 million and a P/E ratio of 464.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.05.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
