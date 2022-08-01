Jupiter Hits Market Capitalization of $14.11 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $14.11 million and $2.19 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,696,519 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

