Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.88. 9,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

