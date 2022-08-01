Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.88. 9,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
