Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $695,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.9 %

Intel stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 387,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,835,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.