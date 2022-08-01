Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases 239 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.12. 4,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,156. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

