Kaizen Financial Strategies Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

