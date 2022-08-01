Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 9,545 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,842. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

