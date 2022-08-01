Kaizen Financial Strategies Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,458. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.