KBC Group NV Has $184.96 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 481,064 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $184,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. 112,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,841,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.