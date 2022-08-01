KBC Group NV Has $82.04 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 123,345 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.42% of Seagate Technology worth $82,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.32. 14,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,697. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

