KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

KBC Group NV increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,286 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CDW were worth $71,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $32,421,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CDW by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,189,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Insider Activity

CDW Price Performance

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.89. 4,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.30. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

