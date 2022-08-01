KBC Group NV Sells 347,283 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 347,283 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $90,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

PYPL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.82. 158,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,798,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

