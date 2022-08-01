KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.17% of KBR worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in KBR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in KBR by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,196,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 441,300 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Stock Down 0.3 %

KBR traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,643. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on KBR in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

