Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,869. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

