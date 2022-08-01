Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 167,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kernel Group stock remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,585. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

