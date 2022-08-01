Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,831,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

