Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,062,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,691. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.