Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 36.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $5,898,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

KMI opened at $17.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

