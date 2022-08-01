Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

KRG stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -123.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

