KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 784,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.46 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

