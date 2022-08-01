Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Up 27.4% in July

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 940,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 893.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on KOD. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $9.51. 33,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,090. The company has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.89. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

